'I was terrified' | Victims of Highway 2 road rage shooting grateful to be alive

Any witnesses with information on the incident should contact WSP's Detective Lewis Stevens.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A road rage shooting incident on Highway 2 and Denison-Chattaroy Road left the victims shaken up and looking for the person responsible. Now, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for witnesses.

On Aug. 27, at around 11:10 p.m., a person shot at the victims while driving around that night. Four days later, the suspect has not been found.

The victims of the shooting spoke exclusively with KREM 2 about what happened that day. Because WSP is still searching for the suspect, the couple has asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as "Joe" and "Kim."

The couple said they were driving home late on Saturday when Joe noticed a car swerving and quickly approaching them in his rear-view mirror.

"He was kind of extremely close to the back end of our car," Joe said." And I'm like, 'What is this guy doing?' So I took off from the light to put distance between us. And he was catching up extremely fast. And I'm like, 'I don't know what this guy's doing.'”

At that moment, Kim became worried.

“I was upset and said, 'What are you doing?' And he told me, 'I can't get this guy off my tail,'" Kim said.

The suspect continued driving erratically, at which point Joe passed several cars trying to get away from the driver. He thought that was the end of it.

As the couple slowed to make the turn home, Joe saw the driver speeding up behind him again.

Then, they heard gunshots.

“It hit the car as the car was turning into the intersection," Joe said. "He shot four times. Police actually picked up four shell casings.”

One of the bullets came within inches of Kim’s leg and hit her purse.

“I was screaming at him to take me home, to get away," Kim said. "I didn't want to be sitting there next to the highway.”

The couple reported the shooting after hearing the gunshots.

The pair believes the shooter was driving a small red car, but they're hoping witnesses that drove past that night can help give a better description to help WSP bring the suspect to justice.

"I don't want them to have the opportunity to kill somebody because they almost killed me," Kim said. “We just want people to, number one, look out for each other. If they’re seeing something like that happen, definitely call the authorities. [The suspect] was shooting an unarmed woman, you know, and it's a very cowardly act if you ask me."

WSP is actively seeking out witnesses who saw the road rage or shooting. Any witnesses are asked to call Detective Lewis Stevens at (509) 904-5102, or email him at Lewis.Stevens@wsp.wa.gov to send more information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.