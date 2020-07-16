Former Ferris HS coach gets 22.5 years in prison for child sex charges

Charles Eglet pleaded guilty to charges of production of child pornography and enticement of a minor.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Charles Eglet, a former Ferris High School football coach who pleaded guilty to charges of production of child pornography and enticement of a minor, was sentenced on Wednesday to 22.5 years in prison.

Eglet pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a plea deal stemming from an investigation into allegations that he forced a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him at Northern Quest Casino on Jun. 5, 2018, after initially meeting her on Snapchat.

According to search warrants, Eglet also had a sexual relationship with a teenage girl who he had told he was 17 years old before meeting for the first time in 2018.

Detectives interviewed another 14-year-old girl who said she met Eglet on Snapchat, according to court documents.. She said when he first started talking to Eglet, “he had told her that he had already knew her and said that they had gone to college together,” documents said.

The teenage girl said she corrected him immediately and told him she was 14. Documents show that she repeatedly told him how old she was.

Eglet was initially investigated for sexual exploitation of a minor, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, third-degree rape of a child and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, court documents say.

As part of his sentencing, Eglet will be supervised for life with conditions after his release. Those conditions include not communicating with the victims, no contact with children under 18 without approval beforehand, and registering as a sex offender, among others.