Suspect faces 8 counts of first-degree arson for Tacoma fires

TACOMA, Wash. — The 42-year-old woman suspected of starting a series of fires in the north Tacoma area was charged Wednesday.

Sarah Jane Ramey faces eight counts of first-degree arson, along with several other charges. Her bail was increased to $5 million.

Ramey is also accused of first-degree attempted arson, residential burglary, identity theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to probable cause documents.

Ramey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Tacoma detectives investigated a series of arsons that occurred between Jan. 23-27 in Tacoma and Ruston. There were a total of 20 fires that police determined to be caused by arson, according to probable cause documents.

The Tacoma Fire Department said the proximity of the fires and the time of them occurring so close together led investigators to view them as suspicious in nature.

No injuries have been reported from any of the fires.

At the time, Tacoma police and Ruston police added extra patrols to watch for suspicious activity due to the arson cases.

Ramey was identified as the suspect after an arson along North Orchard Street. According to probable cause documents, her Emerald Queen Casino Players card was used and left at the scene of the fire. A combination of video surveillance and witness statements led to Ramey being identified.

Ramey's identity was confirmed when she was seen in surveillance video driving her white 2002 Ford Ranger and using a stolen debit card taken during a burglary, according to probable cause documents. Ramey is seen in that video wearing what is believed to be a stolen Metro Parks jacket.

Ramey had a "torch type lighter" on her as well as a stolen debit card when she was taken into custody.

The same day, detectives search Ramey's home and discovered numerous items taken as evidence, including:

a Metro Parks jacket, similar to that of the one Ramey was wearing during several arsons

a North Face jacket that matches the jacket seen in surveillance video of an arson or attempted arson

two large groupings of keys with tags that read "Metro Parks." Ramey is the suspect in a motor vehicle theft and burglary at Metro Parks that occurred one day before several fires.

In addition to searching her home, detectives searched Ramey's truck and found:

two metal containers containing mixed gasoline and a Starbucks glass container next to the fuel - a similar glass container was found at the scene of a fire

sets of keys tagged with "Metro Parks"

a handbag containing stolen mail from an area not far from where the stolen Metro Parks truck was dumped.

Lastly, detectives found a checkbook in the glove box of the truck that is in the name of person killed in a house fire at 2 Rosemount Lane on Dec. 31. The preliminary cause of that fire was electrical failure, but it is still under investigation. The fire occurred in the same general area as the other fires.