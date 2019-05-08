Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman added two more criminal charges to the long list facing embattled R&B singer R. Kelly, involving an incident that allegedly took place in Minneapolis back in 2001.

The incident reportedly took place in July of that year, when Kelly was in Minneapolis for a show. The victim, then under 18, was able to approach Kelly and ask for an autograph. Prosecutors say he gave her one, plus a piece of paper with a phone number on it. When the teen called, she was directed to his hotel where the girl says she was met by a staff member and taken to Kelly's hotel suite.

Once there, Kelly allegedly offered the juvenile $200 to take off her clothes and dance with him. When she agreed, the victim says Kelly took off his own clothes and began dancing with her.

Before leaving, the victim says she was offered VIP seating at the R. Kelly concert the next night. When she called, he reportedly brushed her off, and changed his phone number a short time later.

Freeman made clear that while there was sexual contact between R. Kelly and the juvenile, there was no sexual intercourse between the two. He told reporters Minnesota authorities learned about the incident from a tip line set up in Chicago, where Kelly faces multiple charges involving underage girls. Minneapolis Police followed up, interviewed the victim and her brother, and forwarded the case to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

"Some might say 'aren't you piling on? He's got federal charges in New York, state charges in Cook County (Illinois) and elsewhere..,'" said Freeman. "Frankly, Minnesota victims deserve their day in court, and that's why we're here."

R. Kelly is currently jailed in New York on charges there as well, and Freeman says it is unclear when, or even if he will come to Minnesota to appear in court. He is charged in Hennepin County with one count of engaging in prostitution with an individual under the age of 18, and offering to hire for sexual purposes under the age of 18.