Multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene at the home of Chad Daybell to serve a search warrant Tuesday morning.

Rexburg Police, along with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the FBI arrived at Daybell's home in 200 block of 1900 East around 7 a.m. The house is located north of Rexburg in the Salem area.

The warrant is currently sealed, meaning it is unclear what evidence or information police are seeking to uncover at the address.

Roads are blocked in the area, and the media is not being allowed near the home, East Idaho News reported.

Police confirmed to KTVB that the warrant is related to the disappearance of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who have been missing since September.

Lori Vallow, Daybell's wife and the mother of the missing children, is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She remains held in the Madison County Jail.

Daybell has not been charged with a crime.

Police have previously said both Vallow and Daybell have tried to mislead law enforcement about the children's whereabouts, and have repeatedly refused to say where they are, if they are safe, or what happened to them.

"We are greatly appreciative for everyone's immense concerns and your dedication to this case," Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen wrote in an email. "We will post any updates as we have them."

