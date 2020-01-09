'Vague and overly broad:' Daybell attorney asks judge to throw out charges

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of concealment of evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence.

BOISE, Idaho — The attorney for Chad Daybell is asking a judge to throw out the four felony charges against him connected to the discovery of the bodies of two missing children on his property in Fremont County.

Daybell is charged with two felony counts of concealment of evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence in the case. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He is not charged with killing 7-year-old JJ Vallow or 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, the children of his wife Lori Vallow. Vallow is also charged with concealing evidence and conspiracy to conceal evidence.

Daybell's defense attorney John Prior wrote in the Thursday motion to dismiss that the charges are not supported by the prosecution's evidence, and that they are unfairly duplicative of one another.

"The prosecution made assertions in his Complaint and Information that are vague and overly broad," Prior wrote. "Those assertions violate Defendant’s U.S. and Idaho Constitutional rights to be fairly notified and appraised of when, how, and what he is accused of doing."

A judge ruled last month after Daybell's preliminary hearing that there was enough evidence to proceed to trial on the charges. Witnesses at that hearing testified that Daybell lied to police about the children's whereabouts and his relationship with Lori Vallow, and sent a text to his late wife about burning tree limbs, shooting a raccoon and burying it the day after Tylee disappeared.

Tylee's body was recovered in the area where Daybell said he buried the animal. She had been dismembered and burned, according to police. JJ's body, which had been wrapped in plastic and duct tape, was found also buried on the property.

The judge has not yet responded to the defense team's motion to dismiss the charges. Trial in the case is set to begin Jan. 11, 2021.