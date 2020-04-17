COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department has identified the victims in a shooting that killed one and injured another on Thursday night.

According to police, a shooting in the area of Third Street and Roosevelt Avenue on Thursday night killed 41-year-old Noah Y. Peterson of Coeur d'Alene. Police also said Jeremy S. Pardue, a 49-year-old also from Ceour d'Alene, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a previous police press release, a victim reported that his vehicle was taken at gunpoint. Then, while police were still searching, officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 7:20 p.m. that killed Peterson and injured Pardue.

An Idaho State Trooper then saw the suspect and began a pursuit, ending with the suspect being taken into custody, according to police. The suspect hasn't been identified, but police say that the suspect information "was consistent with the robbery."

