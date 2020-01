COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police are responding to a report of a suspicious package near 9th street and Locust Ave in Coeur d'Alene, according to Coeur d'Alene Police officer Jay Wilhelm.

The explosive team out of Spokane was called in and they are on the scene, according to officer Wilhelm.

Those in the immediate area have been notified and are at a safe distance.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.