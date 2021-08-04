CDA Parasail staff step in to help during child luring attempt

The employees at CDA Parasail were able to discreetly call 911 which led to the arrest of the suspect.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Staff from Coeur d'Alene Parasail stepped in to help a 10-year-old boy escape from an attempted child enticement incident on Tuesday.

According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, the victim approached several employees at CDA Parasail and told them a man tried to get the him into one of the nearby boats.

Randolph allegedly told the boy and multiple employees that he was the boy's father. Once confronted by the employees, Randolph began walking away. One of the employees followed Randolph while another employee called 911. Officers then arrived on scene and arrested Randolph.

Randolph was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of child enticement.

Owner of CDA Parasail Jamin Rodriguez posted a video on Facebook detailing the event and showed how easily this could have turned into a kidnapping case.

According to Rodriguez, Randolph lured the child out of the water by telling him he was a friend of the family. When the child realized he was lying he went to tell employees about it.

Security footage shows the boy approach employees with Randolph and quickly run behind the employees, away from Randolph. Footage then shows one employee discreetly call 911 while asking Randolph about why the boy wouldn't think he was his father.

After the call was made, Rodriguez followed Randolph to make sure he didn't get away before the police showed up.

Warning from Rodriguez