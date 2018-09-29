COLFAX, Wash. — Whitman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting after several people reported that a woman was waving a gun at a vehicle Friday evening.

The Whitman County Coroner positively identified the decedent as Kenneth L. Allen, 55, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Officials said it happened on Colfax Airport Road in Colfax, near the intersection of Highway 26.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they located Ashley D. Myers, 30, on the side of the road carrying a baseball bat and acting agitated.

After police detained Myers, officials located the body of Allen in the vehicle that Myers was reportedly pointing a gun at earlier. Authorities said they discovered a loaded handgun and a substantial amount of methamphetamine outside the vehicle.

Officials said they have taken Myers, who is homeless, into custody on suspicion of murder after she made statements indicating she intentionally shot Allen in the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

