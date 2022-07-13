Coeur d'Alene police seeking information on man found dead in his home

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is asking for any information regarding the death of 61-year-old Andrew Brake, who was found dead in his home on Monday.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) is asking for the public's assistance in an investigation into the death of a 61-year-old man.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, CDAPD received a call about a deceased man who was found at his home near West Versailles Drive. When officers arrived, they found the man inside the home and determined he had been dead for several days.

The man was later identified as 61-year-old Andrew Brake from Coeur d'Alene, according to CDAPD.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is asked to contact the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the CDAPDTip app for iPhone and Android.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

