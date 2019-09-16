COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of one or more suspects responsible for a July fire at the Garden Motel in Coeur d’Alene.

Authorities said that the fire on the morning of July 14 was human-caused.

The building located at Northwest Boulevard and Davidson Avenue was a total loss due to the extent of the damage. The walls, roof and flooring collapsed in the fire.

No one has been arrested in connection to the incident and Crime Stoppers is hoping to identify one or more people responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash reward.

Once an arrest is made, the Crime Stoppers board of directors will evaluate the circumstances and offer a reward appropriate for the case. There is no set reward.

In Jan. 2016, KREM reported that the Coeur d'Alene City Council and landowners were reviewing plans to knock down the Garden Motel. The building has been abandoned for some time now.

The Garden Motel also served as affordable and transitional housing for Coeur d’Alene residents.

A Marriott-owned hotel is slated to open in the location this year.

CDA Firefighter captures the action at the former Garden Motel Fire

