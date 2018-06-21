SPOKANE, Wash. -- A car theft led Spokane Police Department officers on a pursuit through the lower South Hill on Thursday morning.
Officials with Washington State Patrol said the SUV was stolen around 1 a.m. Officers with SPD identified the vehicle before the driver led them on a brief chase from Sprague Avenue and McDonald Street in Spokane Valley through the lower South Hill.
The driver fled the scene and remains at large. A passenger is in custody, WSP officials said.
Officials said nobody was hurt.
WSP officials said officers are calling off the K-9 search and the vehicle's owners are looking through the car.
