SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect is at large after shooting at a car during a road rage incident in North Spokane, police say.

The shooting happened at North Ash Street and Chelan Avenue on Tuesday evening.

There were no injuries sustained in the shooting, according to KREM's Casey Decker.

Spokane Police Cpl. Ron Van Tassel said the shooting happened as a result of a road rage incident that started in the Shadle neighborhood with two cars chasing each other.

Van Tassel said a person in a green Mustang missing its front bumper fired a shot at the other vehicle, which struck a front tire. The shot was fired within a few blocks of Ash and Chelan.

Van Tassel said the first reports came in near 5:15 p.m. The suspect is still at large.

Van Tassel didn't say how many people were in the targeted car. No injuries or deaths occurred in the shooting.

Police are asking for businesses and home owners in the area to share any surveillance footage they may have of the incident, Van Tassel said.

Decker said that traffic was flowing "fairly smoothly" at 6 p.m. and one car involved was being towed away.

