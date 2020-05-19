SPOKANE, Wash. — A man allegedly crashed his car into Spokane's Fox Theatre after reportedly driving at speeds of 60 to 70 mph downtown on Tuesday morning, Spokane police said.

According to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger, officers arrested 32-year-old Jesse Johnson after witnesses reported he allegedly crashed into the Fox Theatre and fled the scene.

Witnesses told police Johnson had allegedly been driving recklessly downtown and reached speeds of 60 to 70 mph before the crash, according to Preuninger. Johnson also allegedly caused $7,000 worth of damage by crashing into a solar powered garbage can, Preuninger said.

Johnson is under investigation for "multiple crimes related to the collision and potential impairment," Preuninger said. Johnson was wanted on a warrant related to burglary and theft of gold charges out of Mariposa County, California, police said.

In 2012, Johnson was shot by police who were responding to reports of a man shooting a shotgun in the area of East Mission Avenue and North Napa Street, Preuninger said.

