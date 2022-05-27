Innocent bystander fatally shot at Spanaway gas station, deputies say

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed after walking out of a gas station in Spanaway.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating after a woman was shot and killed at a gas station in Spanaway Thursday night.

According to PCSD spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss, deputies responded to a gas station on the 17400 block of Pacific Avenue South around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately gave the woman first aid.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue took the woman to the hospital for treatment. The woman died at the hospital after 9 p.m. Moss said the victim was an innocent bystander caught in an altercation between people in two vehicles.

According to the PCSD, a man in one of the vehicles shot at another vehicle at the gas station. Moss said the victim was walking out of the store after buying some items and was struck. Another vehicle that was uninvolved in the altercation was struck by gunfire.

“We do not believe our victim was involved whatsoever,” Moss said. “She was buying things inside the store and walking out when she was struck by the gunfire."

The two vehicles sped away from the scene. No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PCSD. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS, or by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.