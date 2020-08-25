Evidence of burglary, arson found after Hudson's Hamburgers fire

Investigators with the Coeur d'Alene Fire and Police Departments continue to investigate the incident at the downtown restaurant.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Police are investigating after a fire broke out at Hudson's Hamburgers in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Tuesday morning.

Coeur d'Alene Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire at the restaurant located at 207 E. Sherman Ave. at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Sherman Avenue was closed from Second to Third Streets as the fire department investigated smoke in the building.

Fire officials told KREM that the small fire was contained to the back storeroom.

Once the fire was extinguished, officers on scene found evidence of burglary and arson inside the building, police said.

Investigators from the fire and police departments are continuing to investigate the incident.