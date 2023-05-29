Paddle-up heist: Police seeking burglary suspects who used watercraft to reach Yarrow Point home

Clyde Hill Police said the suspects paddled up to the home on Lake Washington, accessed the home's private dock, broke in through the back door and paddled away.

YARROW POINT, Wash. — Police are asking for your help in identifying burglars pictured in surveillance images from a break-in at a Yarrow Point home Thursday morning.

Clyde Hill Police said they paddled up to the home on Lake Washington, accessed the home's private dock, broke in through the glass door in the back, and then paddled away with what they stole.

KING 5 is working to confirm what was taken from the home, but responding officers suggested over the scanner that they took cash, saying, "They took off with approximately $20,000 from the home.”

The home is located on 95th Avenue Northeast in the neighborhood north of Bellevue, and detectives are hoping any further suspicious activity gets reported as they continue to search for the suspects.

"It's not something I would expect from this area," said Mikail Johnston, a nearby resident. "This seems like some sort of 'Mission Impossible' type thing."

That sentiment was echoed by another local.

"It’s so shocking that people would do such a thing," Sofia Soderberg.

If you’re in the area and you see something suspicious, you’re asked to call 911 and report it so that officers can respond.

"Hard to believe that someone would target a house like that," said Johnston. "You don't see that every day, it's like a full-on heist basically."