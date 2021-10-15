Deputies shoot and kill man after Bannock County car chase

The 41-year-old was wanted in the near-fatal shooting of his former girlfriend outside a Washington casino earlier this month.

MCCAMMON, Idaho — Authorities say a man who shot at law enforcement and led police from several agencies on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit was killed by deputies in McCammon, Idaho.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when deputies were called to assist in a chase that started in Caribou County involving a small white pickup truck.

The driver was identified Thursday as 41-year-old Buddy Byron McKenzie of Richland, Washington. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office in Washington, McKenzie had an active warrant for attempted murder.

The sheriff's office says McKenzie had shot his ex-girlfriend in the head outside of the Legends Casino in Toppenish on Oct. 4.

Bannock County deputies were told the driver had already fired several shots at law enforcement officers. Deputies shot McKenzie following "a lethal threat from the suspect," according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured. The Southeastern Idaho Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident.

