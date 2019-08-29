SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Sheriff's deputies are investigating an armed robbery in which a shot was fired at Browns Park in Spokane Valley on Wednesday night.

According to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory, deputies responded to the west side parking lot of Browns Park a little after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Gregory said the caller who reported the robbery said a suspect allegedly fired a shot as they were leaving. Five victims between 17 and 20 years of age were contacted by deputies, who all game similar recollections of what happened, according to Gregory.

The victims told deputies they were listening to music in the parking lot when a white or silver four-door sedan drove up to them, Gregory said. Two white males with handguns allegedly exited the car and demanded the victims belongings while the driver, who deputies think may be a white female, stayed in the car, according to Gregory.

The suspects allegedly stole a satchel containing a wallet and AirPod, and another wallet from the victims, according to Gregory. A third victim started to argue with the suspects, after which they left in the car, Gregory said.

As the car was leaving the parking lot, the victims said one of the suspects allegedly fired a shot out of a rear window, according to Gregory. No one was injured.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

