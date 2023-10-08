Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized over the weekend

SVPD deputies are working to identify the suspects responsible and are urging people in the area to report suspicious activity at the park.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are currently searching for the suspects responsible for vandalizing Browns Park over the weekend.

According to a statement from Spokane Valley police, the vandals posted graffiti all over the buildings and structures at Browns Park.

"This selfish act of vandalism is a blight on our beautiful park and must stop," SVPD said in a press release.

At this time, deputies are calling on residents in the area to report suspicious activity at Browns Park during the hours when the park is closed. Residents can call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

