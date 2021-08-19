Browne's Addition fire victim involved in argument before she died, documents say

Officers responding to the area spoke with a man who lived in the apartments. He claimed earlier in the evening that he heard his neighbor arguing with three people.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating the Browne's Addition fire as arson, according to recently filed search warrants at Spokane County court.

The fire killed two people and burned two apartment buildings near Coeur d'Alene Park on Monday. Tiffany Manor and the white historic building next door were both heavily damaged. According to court documents, it is still unclear if the cause of the fire was accidental or intentional.

Spokane officers responding to the area spoke with a man who lived in the apartments. He claimed earlier in the evening that he heard his neighbor, Sherri Vick, arguing with three people at the bottom of the complex stairs, documents say.

Vick, 57, is one of the two people who died in the fire. The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the second victim as Peggie Titus, 54.

The witness told police Vick is the type of person who "kept an eye on the property and routinely argued with transients who trespassed on the property," documents say.

He also told police it appeared the three people she was arguing with were using a hose attached to the building. He said one of the three yelled a profane word at Vick before leaving the area.

Detectives filed the search warrants to look for any possible ignition sources on the properties.

They said due to the dangerous conditions, it is possible there are additional deceased victims in the buildings.

Court documents say both 2304 and 2314 West 2nd Avenue buildings have significant damage from the fire.

Investigators said since access to the building will be limited, SPD officer will use a drone and three-dimensional scanner to search the area. That's because the Spokane fire department determined this would be the safest course of action.