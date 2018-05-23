SPOKANE, Wash.-- A drunken fight between brothers sent one brother to the hospital and the other to jail.

On Tuesday around 9:00 p.m., Spokane Police officials said Dominic M. Canady, 44, stabbed his older brother at an apartment complex near East Upriver Drive and Haven.

Authorities served a search warrant for the residence and a knife believed to have been used during the fight was recovered.

Court documents said Canady's brother, Fredrick Colvin, was transported to the hospital with a punctured lung. Doctors said the injury is not life threatening.

Canaday was arrested for second degree assault domestic violence and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

