SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Following a high speed chase through Spokane and Lincoln Counties, law enforcement search the vehicle involved and found several dangerous weapons.

According to Spokane County court documents Sergeant Faulk and Trooper Nance observed a number of dangerous weapons in the vehicle, including a folding knife blade attached to a brass knuckle weapon, a machete and a tactical style backpack with unknown contents.

The vehicle involved in the chase was rented by Rosa Peralta, who was not in the vehicle at the time of the chase, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle that was involved in a high-speed chase through two Eastern Washington counties, Jamie Balderas, also has an active warrant for attempted murder in Pasco, Washington, police said.

According to Franklin County Superior Court records, officers with the Pasco Police Department responded to shots fired at a Pasco apartment on Jan. 12, 2019.

When officers arrived at the apartment back in January, they found Emily Sanchez and her boyfriend Victor H. Maldonado, who had been shot multiple times, according to court records. At least one of the bullets pierced his lung.

According to court records, Sanchez told officers that Balderas showed up to see his kids, then later pulled out a gun and shot Maldonado before fleeing.

Maldonado told officers he was shot three times, according to court records. He said he went outside to give Sanchez and Balderas privacy to talk but stepped in when he heard the two arguing.

High-speed chase spans nearly 63 miles

On Wednesday, Washington State Patrol troopers were trying to stop Balderas, who was suspected of speeding. Troopers said the pursuit began in Spokane County and continued through the city of Airway Heights.

Originally officers said that the high speed chase spanned nearly 50 miles, according to recent Spokane County court documents, the chase went on for 63 miles before it was stopped.

Balderas refused to stop for troopers and eventually fled to westbound Highway 2.

Troopers said they used multiple spike strips to stop the pickup truck, but Balderas continued to elude authorities with four blown tires.

A video sent to KREM by viewer Kevin Morcom shows fire and sparks flying as the truck's rims scrape the pavement.

Watch the video below:

Mobile users: Click here to watch the video

Troopers said the chase spanned almost 50 miles. A trooper ended the chase with multiple low speed Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver outside of Davenport, which caused Balderas' truck to roll.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, but one trooper's vehicle was damaged. Balderas was taken to Lincoln Hospital from the scene.

Balderas is charged with felony eluding, two counts of reckless endangerment and DUI, troopers said.

According to court documents, there was an odor of intoxicants on Balderas' breath.

Balderas' bond is set at $50,000 in Spokane County for driving under the influence, attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while license invalidated. In Lincoln county, his bond has been set for $500,000.

