Boyfriend of woman killed in 2021 road rage incident gives testimony in court

Richard Hough was arrested in 2021 for second-degree murder. On Wednesday, the victim's boyfriend took the stand during his trial.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The boyfriend of the woman who was shot and killed in a North Spokane Road rage incident gave his testimony in court Wednesday.

Spokane police arrested Richard Hough back in May 2021 for second-degree murder. His trial started this week.

Hough claims he shot 33-year-old Erika Kienas in self-defense. He said she confronted him with a knife and threatened to cut him.

Although police didn't find a knife at the scene, they later learned the driver of the woman's car took the putty knife she had before he left the scene. That driver is the victim's boyfriend, Anthony Olson.

In Olson's testimony Wednesday, he described what he saw after the victim got out of the car to confront Hough.

"They were arguing, and I heard a pop," Olson said tearfully. "I told someone--I was screaming 'call 911.' I freaked and I had warrants so I left."

Olson admitted he took the tool the victim dropped on the ground before driving away. Then during questioning from the defense attorney, Olson also admitted to driving in manner that contributed to the road rage with the Houghs'.

Defense attorney: "You just testified that you slammed on your brakes."

Olson: "A little. Yeah."

Defense: "To use your words, you said you were doing this to try to piss them off?"

Olson: "Yes."

Defense: "And piss them off, meaning, piss off the Houghs'?"

Olson: "Yes."

Although Olson left the scene, he did speak with the police about what happened shortly after.

A Spokane Police officer who responded to the shooting gave his testimony Wednesday as well. The prosecutor plans to call on more witnesses this week and additional detectives on this case.

