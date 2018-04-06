A Bonney Lake 15-year-old girl, who was missing for over three weeks before being found Sunday, was aware of the massive search effort to rescue her.

Bonney Lake police said Monday that a driver spotted the girl alone at a Puyallup bus stop and reported it. KING 5 News is no longer naming the girl since she is a possible sex crime victim.

Police say her appearance had been changed since she left home on May 9.

She has been reunited with her family.

Three people have been arrested in the case, including convicted sex offender Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39.

Fitzpatrick and Maria Counts, 29, have been charged with kidnapping, rape of a child, promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, possession of child pornography, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. On Monday, prosecutors charged the third suspect, William Kent, 34, with rape of a child. Pittman's bail is set at $500,000.

Prosecutors allege Fitzpatrick took naked pictures of the girl and gave her drugs.

After the teen was reported missing, a friend told police she had been spending time with an adult she considered a friend. Detectives said they later determined that friend was Fitzpatrick. Police have said it’s not clear if the girl went with Fitzpatrick on her own volition.

Police say this case should serve as a reminder to parents to monitor what their kids do online and on social media.

Police are still asking people for tips if they have any information in the case.

There was a $10,000 reward offered for the girl's return. Bonney Lake police said they do not handle how the money is distributed. That will be up to the agencies who offered it.

