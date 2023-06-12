Homicide investigation launched after 86-year-old man found dead in Bottle Bay area

The sheriff's office has enlisted the help of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department and Idaho State Police to investigate the death of 86-year-old Larry W. Johnson.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is spearheading a murder investigation after deputies found an 86-year-old man dead in his home on Bottle Bay Road in Sagle.

The sheriff's office has enlisted the help of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department and Idaho State Police to investigate the death of Larry W. Johnson.

Johnson was found dead inside his home on Friday, June 9, 2023. The county coroner is working with the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the exact cause and manner of his death.

No suspect has been identified at this time. Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call Bonner County Dispatch at (208) 265-5525.

