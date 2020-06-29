Police: Bomb set off in northeast Spokane, suspect arrested

Prior to the explosion, a man wearing a mask and carrying a shop-vac was seen walking down the street, Spokane police said.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after police received calls reporting a loud explosion in northeast Spokane.

The explosion was heard in the 1700 block of east Rockwell at about 4 p.m. on Sunday. Prior to the explosion, a man wearing a mask and carrying a shop-vac was seen walking down the street, Spokane police.

Police said the same man was seen running toward the direction he came from before a loud explosion was heard. Parts of the shop-vac went in all directions and damaged at least three cars parked along the street, police said.

Evidence of the explosion was found up to about 75 feet away, according to police.

They said a witness nearby gave police great descriptions of the suspect including where the suspect was last seen jumping a fence.

Due to an officer's proximity to the scene, the first officer on scene had the suspect in custody within two minutes of being dispatched, police said.

Eighteen-year-old Titan A. Bennett was arrested and booked into jail for felony crime of malicious explosion of a substance.