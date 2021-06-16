Bomb detonates in Port Hadlock, wounding suspect and 6-year-old girl

The man suspected of building the device in his home had his arm severed in the explosion.

PORT HADLOCK, Wash. — A bomb explosion in Port Hadlock injured a 6-year-old girl and severed the arm of the man suspected of building the device.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to reports of loud explosions from the 700 block of Nesses Corner Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday. While responding to the scene, deputies received an additional call reporting a man with a chest injury and a fully severed arm, according to JCSO.

Deputies and fire personnel found a structure behind a house that was fully engulfed in flames. The 6-year-old granddaughter of the suspect was also found at the home with burns to her head, according to JCSO.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the property and returned with the FBI and the Washington State Patrol bomb squad. Detectives found evidence of someone building explosives like pipebombs and improvised devices in the outbuilding. Detectives expect to forward charges to the prosecutor upon finishing up their investigation, according to JCSO.