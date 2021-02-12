The body of Sativa Transue, 26, was released from authorities in Mexico and sent to a funeral home, according to her family.

CANCÚN, Quintana Roo — The family of a Milton woman who was found dead in a Cancun hotel room says she died of strangulation.

The body of Sativa Transue, 26, was released from authorities in Mexico and sent to a funeral home, according to her family. Her body could be transported back to Washington state as early as Thursday.

"We had to hire a lawyer down in Mexico to have Sativa's body released from Mexican authorities," a family member told KING 5. "She was finally released last night to a Mexican funeral home, where she'll be prepared to come home hopefully Thursday."

Transue's boyfriend was arrested and remains in prison on homicide charges, according to the Riviera Maya News.

During a press conference in November, police said they responded to a "family violence report" at a Cancun hotel. When they arrived, they found a dead woman, according to the Riviera Maya News.

Transue's sister, Mykayla, said the family has had issues with the 31-year-old boyfriend for more than three years.

After the incident, an official with the Bureau of Consular Affairs at the U.S. Department of State shared the following statement with KING 5 when asked about this case:

"The safety and welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is the highest priority of the Department of State. We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death and are providing the family all appropriate consular assistance.

"When a U.S. citizen dies abroad, the department provides all appropriate consular assistance to the family and friends. Depending on the situation, this can include attempting to locate and inform the next-of-kin of the death; providing information on how to make arrangements for local burial or return of the remains to the United States; preparation of a Consular Report of the Death of an American Abroad; and assisting with the disposition of the U.S. citizen’s personal effects."