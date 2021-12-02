Spokane County deputies investigate body found near Northern Quest

The body was discovered in Airway Heights after a report to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies around 10:10 a.m.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a body found near Northern Quest in Airway Heights Thursday morning to determine the person's identity and cause of death.

According to authorities, the body was discovered after a report to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies around 10:10 a.m. Deputies located the body in the area of Hayford Road and Balmer Road and secured the scene.

According to deputies, detectives are in the initial phase of the investigation to determine the identity of the body and cause of death.

As of 12:30 p.m., police are advising people to avoid the area of Hayford Road and Balmer Road to allow detectives to conduct their investigation safely.