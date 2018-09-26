SPOKANE, Wash. — Special agents with BNSF Railway Police are searching for a self-propelled hydraulic power unit that was stolen in Spokane.

The PortaCo Bear Track and its additional power unit were stolen sometime between Sept. 21 and Sept. 23 from BNSF property south of Trent Avenue between Pines Street and University Road.

The equipment has an estimated retail cost of nearly $24,000.

Agents hope someone may be able to recognize the equipment or provide information regarding the theft.

Anyone with tips or information is urged to call BNSF Railway Police at 1-800-832-5452 and request a Spokane agent.

