Bingham Co. Sheriff's Office releases statement amid controversy over Rowland

Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner writes that the office's focus will be on serving all members of the community.

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — As Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland faces calls to resign over comments about members of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, a statement from the sheriff's office expresses appreciation for its relationships with the tribes and the Fort Hall Police Department.

Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner on Monday night posted a statement on Facebook, saying the men and women of the Bingham County Sheriff's Office "remain dedicated to providing the public safety services the people of this county need and depend on."

The statement goes on to say that the focus of deputies, dispatchers and other staff will be to serve "all members of the community during this busy time for families, businesses, travelers and community events."

The statement does not mention Rowland by name, but it states that members of the sheriff's office "value the important relationship with the Shoshone Bannock Tribal Council and Fort Hall Police Department. All valuable relationships are built on mutual respect, confidence, and trust..."

The Idaho Attorney General's Office has charged Rowland with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and exhibition of a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening members of a church youth group who were knocking on doors and leaving thank-you notes around Rowland's neighborhood.

While being interviewed by investigators, Rowland said he was on edge that night, in part because of past experiences with "drunk Indians" from the nearby Fort Hall reservation. He also said, "we have a lot of reservation people around us who are not good people."

The mayor and police department in the city of Blackfoot, which is the Bingham County seat, have called for Rowland to resign.

Rowland remains the elected sheriff of Bingham County, but has taken a leave of absence.

His initial court hearing on the assault and battery charges is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday in Bingham County Magistrate Court.

