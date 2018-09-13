BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Police say an assistant basketball coach who was under investigation for videotaping players while they showered has been found dead in a Spokane hotel room.

Bellingham Police said Wednesday that two men from the semi-professional Bellingham Slam basketball team contacted them last week saying they believed they were being video recorded while showering after a game at Seattle Pacific University in late August.

Police say coach and Western Washington University employee Kip Leonetti was identified as the suspect and that he had been interviewed by police and placed on administrative leave Sept. 6.

Police say investigators conducting an initial analysis of Leonetti's cellphone confirmed seeing the images.

Bellingham Police say the Spokane Police Department notified them Wednesday that Leonetti had been found dead Monday in a hotel room. Police say he died of an apparent suicide.

An investigation is ongoing.

