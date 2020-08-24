'Being the light': Community members vow to fight against domestic violence at vigil

In the wake of one woman's death, the community is coming together to help prevent Mary Schaffer's death from becoming a statistic.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — A vigil was held in Couer D'Alene Park on Saturday evening to honor one Spokane woman's memory. Spokane County has the highest domestic violence rates in Washington, according to the Regional Domestic Violence Coalition.

Mary Schaffer was a wonderful mother, a loving fiance and a great friend. In early August, she was allegedly killed by her ex.

Community members gathered for a vigil in the park tonight, promising for a better future for victims and survivors.

"If we can make enough noise to make enough change to save one life, then it's worth every single ounce of effort," said Schaffer's fiance's sister Meg Priest. "One life last is too many."

During the pandemic, crisis calls have increased dramatically, said Executive Director of the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition Annie Murphey. August has been especially rough for the community, she added.

"Within the last two weeks, we have had not only one but two homicides related to domestic violence," she said. "Every life that is damaged by violence, we all feel the impact"

Priest is determined to fight and get justice for Mary. Right now she is working with state representatives to get new protection laws put into place.

"We're done allowing abusers to get away with abusing," she said. "We plan on taking this really really horrible dark thing and the shining light into it and being the light."