POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a non-compliant sex offender.

Carl Frank Boisseranc, 58, of Post Falls has avoided all contact with law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office. He has a current $10,000 arrest warrant for failing to register as a sex offender and is on probation for a sex offender registration violation.

Boisseranc has been arrested two times in Idaho since Dec. 2015 for failing to register as a sex offender. His original criminal conviction is for oral copulation by force in Santa Clara County, California.

If you have any information about Boisseranc’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective T. Jackson at 208-446-2256 or your local law enforcement agency.