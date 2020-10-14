Authorities search for suspect in Elk City woman's September murder

LeAnna Maree Bailey's body was found in the back of her red Saturn SUV about three miles from her home, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

ELK CITY, Idaho — Authorities are searching for a murder suspect after a 58-year-old Elk City woman's body was found in her car, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.

Leanna Maree Bailey had been living in the Elk City area since about May at her brother Troy's property. She was cleaning up and preparing it for sale, the sheriff's office said.

Edmond Bailey, LeAnna's brother, reported her missing on Sept. 17, 2020, according to the sheriff's office. Her body was later found in the back of her red Saturn SUV off an embankment about three miles from her home on Sept. 19 when a hunter noticed the vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities believe LeAnna's death occurred on the night of Sept. 14 or morning of Sept. 15.

An autopsy was conducted at the Ada County Coroner’s Office on Sept. 21, which was attended by a sheriff’s office detective and Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke. LeAnna incurred a number of injuries by various means, any one of which could have caused her death, authorities said.

Investigators have interviewed and polygraphed a number of people and witnesses in Elk City, and the investigation will be continue until a suspect is identified and charged, according to the sheriff's office.

One of those cooperating with the investigation was Billy Jack Jones, 47, who died by suicide on Oct. 8 at his Elk City home. He had been interviewed several times but was unable to complete a polygraph examination due to a medical issue.