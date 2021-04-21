Suspect at large after Banner Bank robbery in Spokane Valley

The suspect was last seen running through the bank parking lot toward the Dollar Store, possibly to a waiting vehicle, Spokane County authorities said.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Spokane Valley bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Spokane Valley deputies responded at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday to a holdup alarm at Banner Bank on E. Sprague Avenue. Dispatchers told deputies during that time that an employee confirmed a bank robbery, according to Corporal Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was last seen running through the parking lot toward the Dollar Store, possibly to a waiting vehicle, Gregory said. Deputies interviewed witnesses and began a search for the suspect, which was ultimately unsuccessful.

The suspect was described as a white or possibly Hispanic man, estimated at about five-feet-five-inches or five-feet-six-inches tall, Gregory said. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, a dark baseball cap and a face mask. Witnesses also described dark, full sleeve tattoos on both of the suspect's arms, according to Gregory.