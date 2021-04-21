Suspect at large after Banner Bank robbery in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Spokane Valley bank on Tuesday afternoon.
Spokane Valley deputies responded at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday to a holdup alarm at Banner Bank on E. Sprague Avenue. Dispatchers told deputies during that time that an employee confirmed a bank robbery, according to Corporal Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect was last seen running through the parking lot toward the Dollar Store, possibly to a waiting vehicle, Gregory said. Deputies interviewed witnesses and began a search for the suspect, which was ultimately unsuccessful.
The suspect was described as a white or possibly Hispanic man, estimated at about five-feet-five-inches or five-feet-six-inches tall, Gregory said. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, a dark baseball cap and a face mask. Witnesses also described dark, full sleeve tattoos on both of the suspect's arms, according to Gregory.
None of the bank employees or customers were injured during the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference No. 10048982.