RITZVILLE, Wash. — The suspect in a Ritzville homicide was injured during an exchange of gunfire with Oregon State Police on Thursday morning.

Authorities with the Adams County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Grayson D.W. Morris was detained near Troutdale, Oregon, at about 10:08 a.m.

Police reportedly attempted to use spikes and a pit maneuver to the stolen vehicle Morris was driving, resulting in Morris leaving the vehicle and carjacking another one.

There was an exchange of gunfire between Morris and law enforcement that left Morris injured, according to the sheriff's office. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but law enforcement on scene were providing first aid.

The homicide investigation began at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of 7th Avenue, according to the sheriff's office. This is within the city limits of Ritzville.

Grayson is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. He was last seen leaving the location of the homicide in a white SUV of an unknown make and model.

Grayson D.W. Morris

Adams County Sheriff's Office

