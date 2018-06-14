IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho-- The Idaho County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday the identity of the body found in the Selway River on June 12 as 22-year-old Reece Rollins.

On Tuesday, a hiker found a body in Selway River and notified officials.

The body was taken to Boise for an autopsy where tattoos and dental records were used to help identify the victim.

Rollins went missing on May 21 after an accident near Paradise Camp, approximately 43 miles upriver from where the body was found.

Three men are still missing from the crash.

