IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho-- The Idaho County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday the identity of the body found in the Selway River on June 12 as 22-year-old Reece Rollins.

Officials said they also found the body of Koby Clark, 21, of Bozeman, Montana on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a hiker found the body of Rollins in Selway River and notified officials.

The body was taken to Boise for an autopsy where tattoos and dental records were used to help identify the victim.

Clark's body was located six miles east of Lowell.

Rollins and Clark went missing on May 21 after an accident near Paradise Camp.

Two men, Jesse Ferrieri, 21, and Raymond Ferrieri, 25, are still missing from the crash.

© 2018 KREM