SPOKANE, Wash. -- A car theft led Spokane Police Department officers on a pursuit through the lower South Hill on Thursday morning.

Officials with Washington State Patrol said the SUV was stolen around 1 a.m. Officers with SPD identified the vehicle before the driver led them on a brief chase from Sprague Avenue and McDonald Street in Spokane Valley through the lower South Hill.

On the scene at Nelson and 6th on the lower South Hill in Spokane. WSP tells me this SUV was stolen around 1:00 AM, and lead law enforcement on a brief chase. The driver bailed and took off. He’s still at large. The passenger at the time is in custody. No one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/tF7dpstWdM — Rob Harris (@robharristv) June 21, 2018

The driver fled the scene. A passenger is in custody, WSP officials said.

Officials said nobody was hurt.

WSP officials said officers are calling off the K-9 search and the vehicle's owners are looking through the car.

Law enforcement is now working to identify suspect. — Rob Harris (@robharristv) June 21, 2018

