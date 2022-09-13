Auburn police searching for suspect who set car bomb at funeral

Police said a suspect allegedly set off an explosive device inside a vehicle during a funeral service at Mountain View Cemetary.

AUBURN, Wash — Auburn police are searching for a suspect who allegedly set off an explosive device inside a vehicle during a service at Mountain View Cemetery.

Police said a suspect allegedly placed an "explosive device" inside an attendee's vehicle during a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery on Aug. 23. The device destroyed the vehicle and some surrounding trees, according to Auburn police.

City of Auburn employees attempted to follow the car after it fled the area. A passenger in the suspect's vehicle apparently fired gunshots at the individuals as they followed, police said.

The suspect's vehicle is described by police as a black Acura RL with no license plates. The only description of the suspect was a tall male wearing a "full black ski mask."

Auburn police ask anyone who recognizes the vehicle pictured to call the department's tip line at 253-288-7403.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.