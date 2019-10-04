ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol arrested Asotin County Superior Court Judge Scott D. Gallina for criminal sexual misconduct on Wednesday.

According to WSP Captain Monica Alexander, the Asotin County Prosecutor requested the case and prosecution be carried out by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General.

The Asotin County Sheriff's Office requested the WSP's involvement on March 29, 2019, according to Alexander.

"We encourage anyone with information about this case to come forward," WSP Lt. Randy Hullinger said. "Victims of sexual abuse are often afraid to tell anyone, especially when the accused abuser has a position of power."

Gallina also serves as the superior court judge for Columbia and Garfield counties.

