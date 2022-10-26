11 people arrested in Washington, California in connection with cartel drug trafficking

The arrests in Washington and California followed six arrests in September. The suspects are connected to three drug trafficking groups.

SEATTLE — Eleven people were arrested Tuesday and face federal charges for their connection to the trafficking of more than 1,000 of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills.

“These individuals were bringing large loads of meth, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico across the border and up I-5 to the Pacific Northwest,” said U.S. Attorney Brown. “Even when an RV loaded with drugs was pulled off the highway and seized by law enforcement, they weren’t deterred."

According to Brown, a wiretap revealed various organizations "continued to recruit drivers and vehicles to transport their drugs throughout" the region.

On Tuesday, law enforcement seized more than 2 kilos of fentanyl, 4.5 kilos of heroin, 10 pounds of methamphetamine and 67 firearms. A total of 14 locations were searched, including in Seattle neighborhoods.

Prior to Tuesday's search of 14 locations in Washington and California, drug, guns and cash seized by law enforcement included: 1,016 pounds of meth; 9 kilos of fentanyl powder and 330,000 fentanyl pills; 25 kilos of cocaine; and 15.5 kilos of heroin. Law enforcement seized 43 guns and more than $1 million, according to the US Attorney's Office.

The pills alone would be enough to kill more than 132,000 people, said Jacob Galvan, action special agent in charge of the DEA's Seattle division.

"To put that into perspective, that's the amount of people it would take to fill Lumen Field, twice," he said.

Those named in the indictments unsealed Tuesday include:

Jose Paleo, 29, of La Mirada, California

Octavio Guzman, 24, of Huntington Park, California

Glauco Guardado Rodriguez, 25, of Seattle

Araceli Salas, 30, of Maywood, California

Maria Rangel Aguilar, 44, of Huntington Park, California

Miguel Thomas, 33, of Tukwila, Washington

Tad Fulton, 48, of Seattle

Ryan Holmquist, 34, of Issaquah, Washington

Timothy Hursh, 38, of SeaTac, Washington

Ryan Terry, 44, of Duval, Washington

Abel Cruz, 32, of Des Moines, Washington

Six defendants were arrested earlier on a September 21, 2022, indictment include:

Agustin Gutierrez Valencia, 32, of Kent, Washington

Daniel Vazquez Arroyo, 32, of Kent, Washington

Rosalio Reynoso Arellano, 51, of Los Angeles

Ernesto Casillas, 46, of Los Angeles

Benigno Hernandez aka Ivan Santos Arellano, 32, of Kent, Washington

Jesus Toledo Pardo, 56, of SeaTac, Washington

The suspects are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. Because of the amount of drugs involved, some face the mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

Some are also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.