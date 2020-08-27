Two arrests made for third drive-by shooting this week in Spokane

Police arrested two people connected to a drive-by shooting that occurred in North Spokane Wednesday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police officers responded to a 3rd drive-by shooting this week in Spokane. It happened Wednesday around 8 p.m. near E Desmet Avenue just 10 miles from the two drive by shootings reported on Tuesday.

Police said 48-year-old Randy J. Shaeffer and 25-year-old Lindsey A. Hendrickson were arrested after a victim told police that a silver Mazda pulled up next to him and started firing gunshots.

According to Police, the victim was not struck by a bullet and police said no one else in or around the park was struck.

Police said they did not find any bullet casings at the crime scene.

Witnesses and information from surveillance video helped identify Hendrickson as the driver and the shooter, according to investigators.

Officers eventually located Shaeffer and Hendrickson, who police said are related, at a home near N. Altamont St. and discovered the victim was in an on-again/off-again relationship with Hendrickson.

During the search of Hendrickson’s car, officers found an empty handgun holster and a spent casing, police said.

During the search of Shaeffer’s pickup, officers recovered a handgun wrapped in a shirt on the seat. Officers arrested Shaeffer for participating in the drive-by shooting, police said.

According to Police, both Hendrickson and Shaeffer are convicted felons and cannot legally possess firearms. Hendrickson has convictions for Possession of Controlled Substance and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Shaeffer has two convictions for Possession of Controlled Substance.

Both Shaeffer and Hendrickson were charged with Assault 1st degree, drive-by shooting, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd degree.

On Tuesday, Police investigated two drive-by shootings that occurred in north and south areas of Spokane.

The first drive-by shooting was reported at about midnight in the area of 600 S. Howard Street. The second incident, gunfire was exchanged between two cars near Boone Avenue and Cedar Street, according to police.