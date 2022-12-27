Arrest made after shooting outside apartment complex in Spokane Valley

Police have arrested the suspected shooter, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Detectives in Spokane Valley are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on North Cherry Street on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested the suspected shooter, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police in Spokane Valley reported the incident started as an argument between the shooter and victim. A caller reported one man shot a person inside a vehicle in the apartment complex's parking lot. The victim then drove, and the suspect remained at the location.

Spokane County deputies found the victim in the parking of Plantes Ferry Park with a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

At this time, police believe this was an isolated incident, and there's no threat to the public.

