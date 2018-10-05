A suspect has been arrested in the 1986 murder of a 13-year-old girl in Tacoma, police announced Thursday.

Police say Jennifer Bastian left her home in the 2100 block of N. Winnifred on the afternoon of August 4, 1986. She rode her bike to Point Defiance Park to train for an upcoming bike tour. She left a note saying she would be home by 6:30 p.m.

Several people reported seeing her in that area as late as 6:00 p.m., but she never returned home. Her body was found three weeks later in a wooded area off 5-Mile Drive.

Tacoma police say they have developed probable cause to arrest a suspect in the case. Police did not immediately reveal the suspect's identity but said the suspect was out of state and will be transported back to Washington.

