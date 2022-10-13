2 men arrested in connection to death of 18-year-old from Wenatchee

Wenatchee police reported two men were arrested in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation.

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) made several arrests between Oct. 10-11 in connection to a murder that occurred in August.

According to police, officers were responding to what they thought was a possible cardiac arrest at a residence in Wenatchee on Aug. 12.. After arriving, they learned that the call they were responding to was a shooting.

Officers tried to give aid to 18-year-old Yair Flores before Emergency Medical Services arrived to take over. He died as a result of his gunshot wounds.

On Monday morning, the Columbia River Drug Task Force (CRDTF), US Marshals Service, and WPD arrested 19-year-old Markheil Ford. He was arrested on warrants for aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

The next day, the Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force (WWRGTF) and the Walla Walla Police Department (WWPD) arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez. Valdez was also arrested for aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

The investigation is still ongoing.

