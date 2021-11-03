'Armed and dangerous' suspect at large following Spokane County assault

Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory said the suspect, 43-year-old Yevgeniy Dyfort, was involved in a violent domestic assault early Thursday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Major Crimes Detectives are searching for a domestic violence suspect who they considered armed and dangerous.

In a press release Thursday, Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory said the suspect, 43-year-old Yevgeniy Dyfort, was involved in a violent domestic assault early Thursday morning in the 4900 block of East Upriver Drive. He said Dyfort stole the victim’s car and fled the area.

The female victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and her injuries are not life-threatening.

Gregory said investigators have probable cause to arrested Dyfort on charges of second-degree assault, harassment-threats to kill, first degree arson and unlawful imprisonment.

Dyfort is a white man, 5’08” tall, has brown hair and hazel eyes. Gregory said he may be traveling in a brown 2010 Toyota Venza with Washington license plate number BUA2629.

Gregory said if you see Dyfort, do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.